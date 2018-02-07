The Ondo State Police Command has arrested seven persons in connection with various kidnapping incidents in the state.

The police said the suspected kidnappers claimed to be hunters from the northern part of the country.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the command in Akure, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the suspects were nabbed in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state, following a tip off by some individuals.

Joseph said investigation was ongoing on the matter and assured the state that the suspects would soon be charged to court after the investigation had been concluded.

He said, “Our men on patrol got them in Owo inside a vehicle with so many locally made guns.

“We swung into action and consequently the suspects were arrested and taken to the station with the exhibits recovered from them.

“They claimed to be hunters from the North who were on a hunting expedition to the southern part of the country, investigation are still on to verify their claims.”

Also paraded by the police were one Sunday Fatoki and Adamu Mohammed, who were alleged to be serial receivers of stolen vehicles.

The two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of a Toyota Camry in the state and was sold out by the robbers.

The PPRO explained that the two suspects were arrested after some of their accomplices were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State.