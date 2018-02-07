Armed robbers attacked a man in front of a bank at Ajibade bus stop on Mokola/Sango road, Ibadan, on Wednesday afternoon as he made his way into the bank.

The victim said the robbers snatched the N1.7m he had on him.

A crowd of sympathisers and onlookers gathered around the victim as he writhed in pain after one of the robbers shot him in both legs.

The victim informed that he had boarded a commercial motorcycle to the place, and that soon after he paid the fare, he was accosted by two men who also came in a motorcycle.

He said they asked him for money, with a threat to shoot him if he refused.

“I thought they were men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad; so, I explained to them that I was not a thief and that I was going to the bank.

“But one of them brought out a gun and when I delayed in handing over the money, he shot me on both legs. So, I gave the money to them,” said the victim.

The commercial motorcyclist who brought him to the spot said immediately after he dropped him at the bus stop, he heard two gun shots and suspected that his last passenger could be the victim.

He said, “I brought him here some minutes ago and as soon as he disembarked, I picked another passenger who was going to Sango.

“I had only moved a few meters when I heard two gun shots. I feared that he could be the victim because the sound of the gun was from where I had dropped him.

“On my way back, I saw a crowd and my fear was confirmed when I saw him in the pool of his own blood.”

The commercial motorcyclist said he picked up the robbery victim at Mokola and was suspicious of two men following on a motorcycle just behind them.

“I suspected their riding pattern. The motorcycle they used had Lagos number plate. They followed us closely and at a point, they wanted to overtake us, but they did not.

“When I dropped the passenger at the bus stop, they were also there. I did not know that my passenger had money with him, otherwise, I would have alerted him to the suspicious behaviour of the two men on the bike,” he added.

A team of policemen later arrived at the scene and took the victim to a hospital opposite the bank.