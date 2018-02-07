A 32-year-old man, Ndubuisi Izuchukwu, has pleaded not guilty before a Federal High Court in Lagos to unlawful importation of 110 kg of Cocaine.

The accused was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on two counts of unlawful importation of Cocaine and conspiracy.

According to the NDLEA, the accused committed the offences on November 9, 2017.

The NDLEA Prosecutor Juliana Imaobong told the court that the accused assisted a man, Kenny Okwonu (who lives in Brazil and is now at large) to import into the country the substance.

He said the accused was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, during inward clearance of a South African Airways flight from Brazil to Lagos.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of Sections 11(a) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 11(a) prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

Chief Benson Ndokara, Counsel to the defendant, urged the court to grant him bail.

In his ruling, Justice Saliu Saliu granted the accused N10 million bail with two sureties.

He said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, who should possess a landed property while the other surety must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 15.

He adjourned the case until March 13 for trial.