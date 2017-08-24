A woman identified only as Victoria has been allegedly raped by some suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ore, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking on her ordeal in the hands of the rapists, the septuagenarian explained that she was working on her farm when the two herdsmen attacked her.

“Before I could question them on their mission in my farm, they gagged me and tore my clothes. They raped me one after the other. They threatened to kill me if I made any noise and left me on the farm after injuring me,” she added.

Youths and farmers across the 18 local government areas of the state on Wednesday protested against the incident.

The protesters threatened to take the law into their own hands if the state government and security agencies failed to address the issue urgently.

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Oluwatuyi Adekanmbi, said herdsmen had constituted themselves into terror in Ondo State by perpetrating different crimes, including rape, destruction of farms, killing, as well as kidnapping.

He called on the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Ondo State House of Assembly to enact a law that would effectively protect farmers, their wives and their farmland.

He said “One of our farmers, Orimisan Omowole, was murdered on his farm in the Odigbo area. After killing him, they took out his heart and placed it on his chest.

“We are not against cattle rearing, but we don’t want free grazing on our farmland and at our expense with wanton destruction of our means of livelihood.”