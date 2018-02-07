Pandemonium broke out, on Tuesday, at the agrarian community of Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State where irate mob set a police station ablaze.

The action of the mob was in reaction to the death of a middle-aged motorcycle operator who was alleged killed by a trigger-happy police officer.

The police officer was alleged to have demanded N100.00 from the deceased commercial motorcyclist at a check point along Issele-Uku/Mkpitime road.

But the motorcyclist, it was gathered, refused, hence the police officer allegedly opened fire on him at close range, and the impact led to instant death.

An eyewitness said the police officer had earlier hit the deceased with the butt of the gun on his head, before he shot him.

As at the time of filing this report, there was pandemonium in Onicha Olona as irate youths pounced on the community police station and razed it down.

In a swift reaction, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, downplayed the ungodly action of the officer, regretting that though life was involved, the action of the mob was unjustifiable as they could not substantiate the allegation that the deceased was killed by the officer.

He also noted that investigation has not been carried out to prove that the officer was the one that actually killed the motorcyclist.

Aniamaka said gone were the days of people taking laws into their hands and carrying out jungle justice.

He added that the burnt police station was built by community effort and it was criminal of the youths to have razed the police station in the community.