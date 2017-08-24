Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday visited the scene of an accident which claimed the lives of nine people on Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City, even as he visited the family of one of the victims.

The governor also visited the family of the late Mrs. Osemwonyenmwen Moses, at 20, Osemwingie Street, Off Upper Sokponba Road, who died in the crash.

This was as the governor further expressed sympathy for the victims and families of those who were involved in the crash. Obaseki, who said he received the news with sadness said: “Particularly painful is the fact that the people were only just setting out early in the morning in search of their daily bread when the unfortunate incident occurred.”

He condoled with them, saying his government shared in their grief and prayed for the soul of Mrs. Osemwonyenmwen to rest in peace.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, with some members of the Edo State executive council, shortly after their weekly meeting, told the crowd at the accident scene that the visit was undertaken in light of the fact that the Obaseki-led administration considers the life of every Edo person very important.

“We are here to see for ourselves what transpired and interact with eye witnesses of the accident to establish the cause so we can put in place measures that will ensure an accident of this scale does not occur again,” the governor said.

After listening to the accounts of eye witnesses, the governor inspected the crash scene and agreed that a median and speed breakers would be needed on the busy Oka Market area of the road to limit the speed of motorists.

“The people have spoken to us, and they attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving and the absence of road median to allow motorists to drive on separate lanes,” he said and promised that his administration would look at the possibility of acting on their suggestions.

Meanwhile, the governor yesterday said the state would soon unveil new traffic wardens that had been undergoing training to take over traffic management on the state’s roads to check accidents and unprofessional conducts by drivers.

“The sad event brings the need to enhance the regulation of road traffic in the state into sharp focus, which is why apart from our commitment to fixing our road infrastructure, we have recruited and trained a group of young men and women in the state to take charge of traffic management in the state,” the governor said.