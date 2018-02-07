An Ado Ekiti magistrate’s court has detained three men, Samuel Farotimi (27); Sunday Ajimoko (40) and Sunday Ilugbo (30) in prison for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl.

The trio, whose addresses were not given, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape for allegedly taking turns to rape the girl.

The Police prosecutor, Mr Oriyomi Akinwale, a Sergeant, told the court on Tuesday, that the accused committed the offence at about 9.00pm on January 29 at Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale also alleged that the accused “conspired among themselves and raped the victim while coming back from an errand,” saying “the offences contravened Sections 33 and 31 (2) of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State Cap C7.”

The Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Akosile, in her ruling, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the receipt of legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She thereafter adjourned the matter to March 14 for the mention.