The Police Command in Delta has vowed to apprehend and prosecute the abductors of Dr Boniface Anyanwu and Mr Nnamdi Nwachukwu in Delta.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said this while confirming the rescue of the duo on Tuesday in Warri.

“They have been released but we will not rest on our oars until the perpetrators are brought to book, that is all I can say for now,” Aniamaka said

Anyanwu, a lecturer with the Department of Theatre Arts, Delta University (DELSU), and Nwachukwu, son of a lecturer, Prof. Augustine Nwachukwu, in the institution, were kidnapped by gunmen on Feb. 3.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 3 a.m. in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were reported to have been sighted in chains at about 3:00 p.m on Monday by a local hunter in a thick forest around Obiaruku.

The hunter, whose identity was not given, raised the alarm that attracted the attention of members of the vigilance group in the area who eventually rescued them.