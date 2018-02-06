The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday in Lagos sealed 20 private security guard companies for various offences.

The Assistant Commandant-General in charge of Private Guard Companies (PGCs), Helen Amakiri, disclosed after visiting some of the companies in the state.

Mrs. Amakiri said the Commandant-General, Abdullahi Muhammadu, had ordered a comprehensive visit to all PGCs with a view to weeding out illegal ones.

She said that the corps had launched operation no mercy for illegal private guard companies in Lagos state to weed out illegal guard companies in the state.

The commandant threatened that companies that violated the rules and regulations guiding operations of PGCs in the state would be sanctioned adequately.

“Some of the companies sealed failed to show proof of their licence renewal, payment for operatives, operating in unconducive environment, illegal operations amongst other.

“I have visited 30 companies, only 10 met our requirements. All the sealed PGCs will be opened if they meet all the necessary requirements.

“This operation will take place in all the states of the federation. The operators should always furnish NSCDC with any illegal operations,” she said.

Mrs. Amakiri said the visit became necessary due to insecurity in the country as well as the loss of revenue.