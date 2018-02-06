The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force alongside officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps on Tuesday impounded 196 motorcycles and will prosecute 72 arrested riders at a Mobile Court in Oshodi, Lagos.

The enforcement operations was jointly carried out based on series of complaints from innocent members of the public on criminal activities perpetuated by these motorcycle riders/operators around 2nd Rainbow, Festac and Mile 2 areas.

Investigation conducted revealed that the activities of these motorcycle riders/operators were on the increase as they terrorised innocent members of the public both day and night by dispossessing them of their valuables such as phone, jewelleries and bags.

The investigation further revealed that these motorcycle riders/operators around these areas were responsible for series of attack on vehicle owners/drivers whenever there is traffic at night around Mile 2 bridge towards Festac.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, advised motorcycle riders/operators to properly screen out criminals amongst their members and educate others to stop plying any of the restricted 475 routes, which includes highways and bridges across the State.

He enjoined private power bike (200cc above) owners/operators, particularly corporate bodies, to warn their despatch riders to stop engaging in illegal commercial activities as any one caught violating any sections of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 would be prosecuted.

Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, has directed that all those arrested during the operations be immediately charged to court for prosecution.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Engr. Damilola Okanlawon, said majority of the motorcycle riders plying restricted routes “could hardly speak and do not even understand simple English”.

Okanlawon confirmed that many of them were from neighbouring countries who migrated to Lagos without any legitimate means of livelihood other than using motorcycle to commit crime.