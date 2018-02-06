A 47-year-old, Zachariah Olumorokun, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court over alleged N1.1 million visa fraud.

Olumorokun is being tried for a three-count of fraudulently obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and threat to life.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

But the Prosecutor, Sgt. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the accused committed the offences on September 12, 2017, in Surulere area of Lagos.

“The accused fraudulently obtained N1.1 million from the complainant, Mr. Eloka Okoye, on the pretext of securing Uzbekistan visa for his son,” Ekhueorohan said.

He also alleged that the accused had threatened to terminate the life of Okoye anytime he demanded his money.

The offences contravened Sections 280, 302 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe, granted the accused N200,000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 5.