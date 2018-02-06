A 36-year-old woman, Juliet Omame, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court for allegedly defrauding one Hassanat Abdulkarim of N450,000 over registering her with an investment company, Swiss Golden Company.

The defendant, was docked on a charge of cheating, an offence she pleaded not guilty to.

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that Hassanat Abdulkarim of Kubwa, Abuja reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on June 7, 2017.

He said the defendant deceived the complainant and collected N450,000 from her to register the complainant with Swiss Golden Company on Dec. 17, 2016.

Swiss Golden Company is a gold investment company that provides services ‎on purchasing, storage, delivery and distribution of gold.

The prosecutor further said the defendant converted‎ the said sum to her personal use, adding that the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however granted the defendant bail in the sum of N450,000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be a civil servant resident within the court’s jurisdiction and must show means of identification and livelihood.

He adjourned the case until March 14 for hearing.