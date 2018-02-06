There was pandemonium at Third junction in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State as angry youths staged a protest over the alleged killing of a bus driver by a policeman.

The ‎protest on Tuesday later turned violent and resulted in a clash between youths and some mobile policemen deployed in the scene.

‎As the policemen fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters, the demonstrators threw stones at the security personnel.

Subsequent efforts by the security agents to calm the aggrieved youths proved abortive as ‎they (protesters) destroyed some operational vehicles of the police.

One of the Hilux vans was said to have been set ablaze‎.

The development grounded commercial activities on Akpakpava road and Second junction, as traders close their shops and took cover.