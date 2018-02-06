Two weeks after she was declared missing, a female student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, has been found dead with her private part, breast and other vital parts of her body removed by suspected ritualists.

The decomposing body of the deceased, a new National Diploma intake into the Science and Laboratory Technology, SLT, Department of the institution was discovered in an open space by the fence of a primary school along Owheologbo/Abbi Road, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the deceased, simply identified as Happiness, had left her hostel and joined some male friends to celebrate her birthday.

Sources said the deceased had left the hostel only with her mobile phone on the promise that she would return as soon as the birthday party organised for her at a bar was over.

Saying that the deceased did not return home the following day, a source who preferred anonymity said her lifeless body was found with one of her breast, eyes, heart and private part removed by her assailants.

Reacting, Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr. Boniface Ogeleya, said: “It is quite unfortunate that our society has become very money conscious and girls are now very vulnerable.”

Efforts to get comments from the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, were abortive at press time, as he only responded in a text message that read: “Call you soon.”