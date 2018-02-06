A 53-year-old man was, yesterday, paraded at the Lagos Police Command for allegedly defiling three of his children.

The suspect, Olusegun Adefemi, was accused of defiling his three-year-old daughter and her elder sisters age five and seven.

According to Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, the suspect was reported on February 2 by a Neighborhood Corps officer after which investigation and arrest was made.

“The suspect had separated from his wife for marital issues and had been in custody of the children for some time. When the arrest was made and the children rescued, the 3 years old daughter had sustained injury on her private part due to forceful penetration.

The two other siblings were also abused by the suspect who is their father. Whenever they refuse him penetration through their anus, he beats them. The girl had been taken to a hospital for examination and treatment while the other two had been placed in temporary home. he said.

The CP warned parents and guardians to be extra careful when catering for female children.

The suspect however denied abusing his children saying, “I don’t abuse them. I usually drop them with my neighbors when am going out as I can just sit at home and expect food to come. I beat my children for misbehaving and doing bad things. I beat my daughter because she usually defecates on her body whenever she is eating. I was surprised the day the police arrested me and said I was defiling my daughter.

“Sincerely I don’t know who defiled her, as she stays with one of my female neighbours each time I go to work. Only God will judge who is lying as I don’t know why my children are also lying on me.” he cried.