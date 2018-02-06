Hundreds of late Don Wanney’s fighters, who had earlier rejected government’s overtures to embrace amnesty programme, had finally laid down their arms and yesterday.

They surrendered their arms including explosives, rocket launchers and high-calibre rifles such as AK47 at Heroes Square. Before the event, the Governor Rochas Okorocha had told journalists that he had received several phone calls about the resolve of followers of Don Wanney to embrace peace and handover their arms, describing it as a healthy development that would engender lasting peace in the oil producing areas of the state.

He said: “It is very shocking to note that most of the activists of the Avengers and those of Don Wanney are our sons and daughters. Quitting the militancy business and surrendering their arms will end the security challenges we have in the Ohaji/Egbema, Awarra and other areas of the council area where people have been on selfexile for many years.

“Today we are welcoming back our brothers and sisters who have remained in the creeks and forest for so many years, perpetuating all kinds of evil, killing and maiming human beings. But to the glory to God, these our children have decided on their own, to come back to the society and be part of the society. They are doing so on their own, surrendering arms which they have used in committing criminal activities for what they called expression of grievances of different sorts.

“We, as a government are happy particularly that these young boys and girls will now come back as good citizens of Imo State. We are here to receive them and listen to them. What they say today will determine the role of government in assisting them and making sure they become good citizens once more. It is the wish of the Niger Delta people to welcome you back as good citizens.”