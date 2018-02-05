A 36-year-old labourer, Aliyu Lawal, on Monday appeared before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate’s Court charged with raping a five-year-old girl said to be his relation.

According to the Prosecutor, Friday Shaibu, the case was reported at the Obajana Divisional Police Headquarters by one Usman Zaki of Hausa Quarters, Obajana, on January 7.

Shaibu quoted Zaki as claiming that Lawal lured the girl into his room and had canal knowledge of her while he (Zaki) was at his shop.

He said: “The accused knew that the girl was a minor, but still went ahead to perpetrate the act; the offence is punishable under section 263 of the criminal law of Kogi.”

Shaibu urged the court to adjourn the case to enable the police carry out more investigation.

He also urged the court to refuse the bail application of the accused because “he will commit similar offence, jeopardize police investigation and jump bail’’.

In his ruling on Lawal’s bail application, the Chief Magistrate, Levi Animoku, said that the accused should be remanded at Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe and the case file transferred to Family Court II, Lokoja.

Animoku said that the offence was particularly a grievous one since it was committed against a five-year-old child.

He said: “The bail was not granted to the accused because of the nature of the offence; the propensity of the accused to elope justice is high.”

Animoku adjourned the case until February 13 for mention.