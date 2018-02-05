The Police in Ebonyi has said one Nkemjika Oyibe, 40, has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree inside Onye-Eleme Forest, Isinkwo, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Loveth Odaa, confirmed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Odaa said Oyibe hailed from Isinkwo, Abomege in the same council.

He said the matter was reported to the police in Abomege who retrieved his lifeless body from the tree and handed over the corpse to the family for burial, as requested.

“Investigations to ascertain the cause of the suicide and general circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

“The police urge relevant stakeholders to propagate messages against suicide and other unsavoury societal behaviours, as there are many ways to confront life’s challenges,” she said.