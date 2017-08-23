Rivers State government has expressed disappointment over the escape of the undergraduate University of Port Harcourt, ritualist and kidnapper from Police detention.

Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo said it was embarrassing to hear that a ritual murder suspect in police custody could escape.

The Deputy Governor said the Police and other law enforcement agencies should step up their game and ensure that the felon is re arrested and brought to justice without delay, stressing that the report that the suspect escaped from the hands of the Investigating Police officer is totally un acceptable.

Dr. Banigo who condoled the bereaved family on the gruesome murder of little Miss Victory Chikamnso said “as a mother I am still numb with shock to hear that a full grown man could defile an eight year old girl and also go ahead to mutilate her body for purported money rituals”.

She advised parents and guardians to take extra precautions to ensure that their children especially female children are protected from predators like Ifeanyi Dike who she described as a devil.