A female student at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, simply identified as Happiness, has been reportedly found dead with her private and other vital body parts removed by suspected assassins.

The student, who was said to be a fresher, was declared missing on January 25th.

She reportedly left her hostel to celebrate her birthday with some male friends at a popular bar in Ozoro, the administrative headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the deceased left her apartment that Thursday with only her mobile phone, saying she would return immediately after the birthday party.

However, after the party, she was said to have followed some male friends alleged to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ to Oleh.

A source who claimed to be a friend of Happiness’ roommate told newsmen on Monday that when contacted on phone on the evening of the incident, Happiness had assured her roommate that she would soon return, but she did not, eventually.

The Science and Laboratory Technology National Diploma I student was said to be dating one of the ‘Yahoo Boys’ who took her to Oleh where she was believed to have met her death.

It was gathered on Monday that Happiness’ body was later discovered in an open space close to a secondary school along the Owhelogbo road in Ozoro, with one of her breasts, eyes, heart and private part removed by her killers.

Said the source, “Her roommate called repeatedly at about 9pm, but her number didn’t connect. It was the same thing the following day.

“It was at this point the roommate raised the alarm that Happiness was missing.

“Family members and friends have been searching for her until last Friday when her mutilated body was found along the Owhelogbo road.”

A hostel mate, who also confirmed the incident, said Happiness’ roommate has since been arrested by men of the Delta State Police Command for interrogation.

It was gathered that the corpse of the late student has been deposited in one of the morgues in the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Boniface Ogarayan, could not be reached for clarification, as his two telephone lines were said to be out of network coverage.

Also, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, when reached for confirmation, said he had yet to be briefed as at the time of filing this report.