The police in Lagos on Monday paraded 39 suspects arrested for alleged cultism, armed robbery and murder.

Four of the suspects were accused of involvement in the murder of a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader, Ganiyu Ayinla, in Lagos Island on January 23.

The quartet were – Bashiru Bashorun (Abija), 49, Sunday Balogun (Folori), 43, John Oladokun (John Ibafo), 43 and Gbolahan Olomokere (Motherless Junior), 34.

According to the state Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, the suspects were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said a wine Toyota Camry Saloon car marked KTU713EZ, used for the operation and a pump action gun were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “So far, they have all confessed to the crime and went further to mention one Ade Lawyer, who is currently at large as a co-participant in the crime.

“This type of killing has become the trend whenever NURTW election is approaching but this present police administration in Lagos would certainly make it the last. Investigation is ongoing and further development would be communicated to the public as usual.”

Giving breakdown of the arrests, Imohimi said 19 suspected cultists,12 traffic robbers and four armed robbers were apprehended at Ikumole, Idimu, Wolly Boy Streets, Ajangbadi and Badagry areas of the state.

According to him, they all confessed to the crimes against them and would be charged to court.

He said: “The robbery incident at Ikuomole Street, Idimu occurred when one Elegbeye Samuel, 21, and another still at large robbed a female, Damilola Ajayi of her phone, jewelry and cash sum of N300,000. The suspect was arrested with one locally made pistol and he is helping us in our investigation.

“Similarly, at about 6:30 a.m., at Ajangbadi, one Emeka Francis, 26, was arrested at Wolly Boy Street, with a locally made pistol after he had robbed one Sarah Eloji of her phone, gold necklace and a cash sum of N85,000 at gunpoint.

“Two robbery suspects, Tanipinnu John, 27, and Kazeem Sikiru, 23, were arrested along Kokolowo Ilogbo Road in Badagry. The suspects were chased and arrested after their attempt to rob one John Kunoso of his motorcycle marked TTD553WN was foiled.

“Items recovered from them include one locally made pistol and the stolen motorcycle. The suspects would be charged to court.

“The command’s undercover operatives were able to beat some traffic robbers also called ‘Catch-In-the-Air’ to their game. These bandits usually pose as genuine commercial vehicle operators in order to hoodwink and rob unsuspecting members of the public. They sometimes take advantage of slow traffic or gridlock to attack and dispossess their victims.”