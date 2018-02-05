A 24-year-old unemployed man, Joshua Thomas, was on Monday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, over alleged stealing of N6,000 from Bet9ja, a betting company.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a count charge.

The prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 26 at a Bet9ja shop on old NEPA Road, Badagry.

He said that one Bolaji Avoseh was the attendant in the shop.

Ikem said: “The accused came into the shop pretending to bet on some football matches going on.

“He distracted the attendant and stole N6,000 from the shop, while the attendant was placing the bet for him.

“He was apprehended by someone who saw everything.”

Ikem said that the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Code of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Jimoh Adefioye, granted him bail of N20,000 and a surety in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until February 28 for substantive hearing.