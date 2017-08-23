A 23-year-old man, Femi Agboola, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N24 million fraud.

Agboola is facing a four-count bothering on fraud and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Mr Felix Okafor, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between September 2015 and Aug. 13 at Osogbo.

Okafor said that the accused defraud one Ola Alabi-Isreal, a businessman in a business transaction involving the two of them.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 516,418, 390, and 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatima Sodamade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Aug.28 for hearing.