A 35-year-old laundryman, Babatunde Orekoya, who allegedly raped a 20-year-old student, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a resident of Awoyokun area of Ilupeju, Lagos, is being tried on a charge of rape, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 11 at his residence.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused forcefully had carnal knowledge of the complainant, without her consent.

Akeem claimed that the complainant said the accused was wooing her but she refused to date him because she had a boyfriend.

“The complainant said that the accused later agreed to be friend with her, not knowing he still had a hidden agenda.

“The student, thinking the accused had her interest at heart, told him she was looking for a job to support her studies.

“Orekoya lured the complainant to his house by lying to her that one of his friends, who was willing to employ her was at his house.

“Immediately she got to the accused apartment, he locked the door, pushed her on the bed and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“The complainant said that when she tried to scream for help, the accused quickly increased the volume of his music player, so that his neighbours would not suspect anything.

“She reported the case to the Police and the accused was arrested for questioning,’’ Akeem said.

The offence contravenes Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 260 prescribes life imprisonment for rape, if found guilty of the offence.

The Magistrate, Mr T.O Shomade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 12.