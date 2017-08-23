The police command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Hussaini Akwanga.

Akwanga served during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo but was removed on Dec. 4, 2003, following an alleged $214 million national identity card scam.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the abduction in Lafia on Wednesday, said that Akwanga was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road in Akwanga on Aug. 22.

Akwanga town is about 46km north of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Idirisu said that on receiving information on the abduction, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, mobilised policemen, led by the deputy commissioner in charge of operations to search for the abducted former minister.

“As we speak, the commissioner himself has gone to Akwanga to boost the rescue operation to ensure that the victim is released unhurt.”

Idirisu reiterated the commitment of the command to ridding the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Meanwhile, a family source told NAN that the kidnappers had contacted them, demanding an unspecified amount as ransom.

On May 6, the mother and sister of a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Kassim Mohammed, were similarly abducted in Akwanga.