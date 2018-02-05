An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday commenced the trial of a 35-year-old man, Ugochukwu Onyebuchi, alleged to have sexually assaulted his friend’s daughter.

Onyebuchi, a trader, residing at No. 14, Olawale St., Egbeda, near Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 28 at No. 9, Atitebi St., Ayobo in Agege, near Lagos.

Narrating what transpired, Ogu said that the accused went to visit his friend (the complainant) at home but did not meet him.

He said that Onyebuchi met his friend’s wife and children at home and decided to wait to see his friend.

“The accused sent two of his friend’s children to buy biscuit while their mother was washing clothes in the backyard,” the prosecutor said.

Ogu said that while the accused was alone with his friend’s three-year-old daughter, he placed her on his lap and put his finger into her private part.

“The mother who later came inside the room caught the accused with his finger inside her daughter’s private part and she raised alarm.”

Ogu said that the accused was subsequently, apprehended and handed over to the police.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until Feb. 16 for the mention.