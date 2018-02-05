Suspected Fulani herdsmen have again invaded some communities in Ketu Local Council Development Area in Ogun State three days after a stakeholders’ meeting was held with the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

It was gathered that the Police boss held a security meeting with the leaders of farmers and herdsmen in the troubled area two weeks ago over the incessant killings of Ketu people allegedly by herdsmen.

Narrating the incident, in a statement, the Coordinator-General and Director of Public Affairs of Ketu Advancement Forum, Kunle Abiose and Williams Olayode respectively said the herders invaded “our farms, hewing down palm trees for their herds to graze on.”

The statement reads: “Surprisingly when the local people went to inspect the damage done to their farms, the herders again opened fire on them with the locals sustaining gunshot wounds of varying degrees.

“This incident was well documented at the Police Area Command Office, Ilaro.

“Presently, the atmosphere is charged as areas like Ikotun, Ologiri, Akeru, Ilukan, Ijege and Ajibode have continued to come under the influx of herds. The state Governor can no longer continue to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to the tensed situation.

“Our farmers have been sent away from their farms, over 30 primary schools have been shut down, health facilities closed and economic activities paralysed.”

“The climax of it started on 10th December 2017 when innocent aged women were attacked and macheted in-between Moro and Eegelu villages for their refusal to submit themselves to be raped by heartless herdsmen”, the statement added.

While urging the state government to come to their aid, they said “we want Mr. Governor to rise up and perform the primary objective of a responsible government first; which is giving us security. We hope that the State Government will see our statement as a sincere wake-up call, and act in line with her constitutional duties to guarantee our security and well-being.”