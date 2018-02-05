Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Otto-Ijanikin, Lagos State, has distanced itself from a cult clash that resulted in the death of a graduate, Sadiq Saka.

It said Saka was an ex-student at the college and was killed at a drinking joint at the back of the school’s exit gate.

It was reported that Saka was shot and hacked to death by some cult members around 8pm last Sunday.

The attack was said to be the fallout of a supremacy battle between two rival cults – Eiye and Aye confraternities.

A police team from the Ijanikin division arrested five suspects, identified simply as Daniel, 36; Richard, 18; Jamiu, 30; Remix, 27; and 20-year-old Adekunle, in connection with the murder.

Saka had reportedly checked into a hotel around the school that day, while planning to enter the campus the following day.

Some members of the Eiye cult were said to have sighted him at the hotel and gave him a chase towards the school gate.

They allegedly shot him at close range and subsequently descended on him with machetes, inflicting injuries on his head.

An enquiry on the incident sent to AOCOED’s e-mail was not responded to on Wednesday.

However, the college, in a statement on Friday by its Public Relations Officer, Adeyinka Osinaiwo, said Saka was killed “200 metres” away from the college’s exit gate.

The statement read, “Sadiq Saka was an Ex-AOCOEDIAN. He graduated in 2015/2016 academic session. He was never at anytime a student at the Ekiti State University (EKSU) in affiliation with AOCOED.

“For the purpose of clarity, the crime scene location was after the Ultimate Hotel, at a spot where a local gin vendor operates her wares. In approximation, the incident occurred about 200 metres away from the college’s exit gate.”