Two separate attacks on communities in the troubled Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue State have left two persons dead, including a policeman, while many others are missing

The first incident, according to sources, occurred at Anyiin community in the Logo LGA when suspected herdsmen on Saturday attacked and killed a trader, identified as Abuchi, believed to be of Igbo origin.

It was gathered that the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani militia, opened fire on Igbo traders who were coming back from a local market around 6pm, killing Abuchi and injuring others.

A resident of Anyiin, Terkaa Tim, said Abuchi was a popular Igbo trader in the area.

According to him, the attack which led to his death took place along Gbeji-Anyiin Road.

He said the victim’s remains were recovered by the police near Ayoo Udu village.

Our correspondent further learnt that following the attack, the Igbo people in Benue threatened a showdown.

Although efforts to reach the President of the Igbo Community in Benue State were unsuccessful as of press time, a friend of the victim, Chima Wanchukwu, lamented the action of the herdsmen.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said he was not aware of the incident in Logo.

He said the only report on his table was from Tarka, where a man and his family, who were travelling to Calabar, were attacked by bandits while they were changing their vehicle’s flat tyre.

“The family’s car had a flat tyre around the Police Training School in Tarka; and while he was changing the tyre, he was attacked by bandits, but they managed to escape unhurt into the college.

“I am not aware of the killing of an Igbo man in Logo, but we have decided to provide escorts for the man and his family to their destination,” Owoseni said.

In a related development, the team deployed by the state police command in Yogbo community in the Guma LGA came under attack on Sunday.

The state Police Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack, said the police team responded and engaged the gunmen in a shootout, which led to the killing of three of the gunmen.

He added that their corpses were taken away by their fleeing members, who “also suffered severe gunshot injuries.”

Yamu stated that the command lost one officer, while another one had yet to be seen.

The PPRO said, “The police are intensifying efforts with the aim of curbing armed attacks and apprehending criminal elements using tribal sentiment to cause mayhem.

“The command will also ensure adequate security to encourage residents to return to areas hitherto deserted.”