A football pitch turned a tragic accident scene in Ondo State capital, Akure, when a 500 level student of Applied Geophysics student at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Tunji Agboola, slumped and died while playing football.

It was gathered that the sad incident happened on Saturday morning at his residence, off campus, very close to FUTA South Gate.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was rushed to a private hospital nearby because the institution’s health centre had been shut for months due to the strike by the non-academic staff unions.

They disclosed that the doctor at the private hospital could do little to resuscitate him after he went into a coma due to lack of necessary facilities.

Agboola, who had no clear record of health challenges in the past, was later rushed by his friends to the State Specialist Hospital, Akure where he was confirmed ‘brought in dead’ (BID).

This almost sparkled off a protest by his colleagues especially, the Nigerian Association of Earth and Mineral Science Students (NAEMSS), who felt he would not have died if he had received prompt medical attention and treatment.