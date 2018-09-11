The Police Command in Enugu State has begun investigation into the alleged killing of a 72-year-old man following a dispute over palm fruits in Amansiodo-Oghe community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Monday that the incident occurred on Sept. 7 at about 12 noon.

Amaraizu said that the 72-year-old man, identified as Mr Ibe Omewu from Amansiodo Oghe community, was reported to have been killed by a 34-year-old man from the same community.

He explained that Omewu met his death on that fateful day when a certain woman from the community reportedly brought to his attention that the suspect had harvested her palm fruits on the former’s farmland.

“It was further gathered that the deceased upon the receipt of the report proceeded with the woman to ask the culprit to hand over the palm fruits to the woman, and to desist from further harvesting of the palm fruits.

“This, however, did not go down well with the suspect who quickly went inside his room got an iron rod and allegedly hit Omewu on his head.

“He was said to have become unconscious and was rushed to Our Saviour Medical Centre, 9th Mile Corner, Ngwo, for medical attention but was later confirmed dead on Sept. 9 by a doctor on duty,’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that the dead body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for post mortem.

“The suspect is currently helping police operatives in their investigations,’’ he said.