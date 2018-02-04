The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have seized boats and outboard engines used in illegal bunkering and smuggling of contraband goods into Nigeria.

It was learnt that on Saturday, men of the FOB seized 62 drums of automotive gas oil which were being moved in a wooden boat from Rivers State into Akwa Ibom waterway around 5:30am.

Four suspects — Nsidebe Monday, 26; David Etim, 31; Oto Bassey, 29, and Benjamin Abia, 40 — were apprehended by the navy over the illegally bunkered diesel.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Captain Yusuf Idris, in Ibaka on Sunday said the Nigerian Navy under the present leadership will not relent till Nigerian waterway are rid of all illegality.

He added that his operating base has lived up to expectations, going by the arrests and seizure they have made in one week.

“If you can remember, on Tuesday and Friday, we handed over smuggled bags of rice to Nigerian Customs Service.

“And during that handing over, I made a promise that the Nigerian Navy under the present leadership will not relent till our waterways are rid of all illegality.

“I’m sure we have lived up to our promise because, this week alone, we have made three arrests and we would continue to make more arrests and seizure as long as the illegality and criminals are not willing to stop,” he said.