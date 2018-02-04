Scores are feared killed in a fresh clash between herdsmen and residents of Simba and Shure villages in song local government, Adamawa state. The clash is reported to have led to the burning of about five villages, it was gathered.

The attack, according to locals, took place at around noon time, Friday.

Local sources said that trouble started when herders drove their cattle into a pond of water which is the only source of water in the community and attacked a woman who challenged their action.

The woman who sustained several machete wounds from the herdmen attacks ran into the village and told Community members about the attack leading to a deadly confrontation between the Community and herdsmen resulting in the alleged killing of about four herdsmen.

Residents of the community said the herdsmen launched a reprisal attack burning down Simba, Shure and three other villages in the area.

The Adamawa state police command confirmed the attack through the force’s spokesman, Othman Abubakar.