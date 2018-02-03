The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command says it has arrested four suspects, destroyed 200,000 litres of diesel in the state.

Mr Pedro Awili, NSCDC state commandant, who said this in a statement issued by Mrs Ajoke Pelemo (ASC I), command Public Relations Officer on Saturday in Akure, said the command also confiscated 2,710 litres of the product.

According to Awili, the suspects are Akin Akinyele, 42, Alao Yusuf, 40; Aremu Saidi, 35 and Hassan Jimoh, 37.

Awili said the suspects were arrested on January 31, for illegal dealing in diesel along Lagos express way, Ajibandele in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the raid was carried out by anti-vandal operatives of the state command in Ajibandele area where it was discovered that a lot of shops along the road were being run by illegal marketers.

He said that the suspects were still under investigation and would be charged to court immediately after the investigation.

NSCDC boss explained that illegal marketers were financiers and sponsors to those who break the right of way of either NNPC or SPDC to siphon crude oil and locally refine them in the creeks within the state.

According to him, illegal dealings in petroleum products is at the detriment of the public because it damages machinery and cause a lot of problems in the society due to the inflammable nature of the adulterated products.

Awili, therefore, implored the good citizens of the state to be security conscious and also report to the security agencies any illegal dealings in petroleum products.

He assured the general public that the corps would put more effort in bringing an end to illegal oil marketing in the state.

The commandant also warned individuals to desist from dealing in Illegal Petroleum products or face the wrath of the law.