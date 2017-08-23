The police command in Benue on Tuesday arraigned a technician, John Okodo, 21, and a businessman, Michael Orji, 32, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court II for alleged armed robbery.

The two men are standing trial on a three-count of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and membership of an unlawful society.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Alexander Akule, told court that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, led by one Insp. Joshua Tor arrested the men during a patrol in Makurdi.

Akule said that while a team of SARS was on patrol, it received a distress call from one Edmond Igbodinze of Kanshio Village, Makurdi that a group of young men had attacked and threatened to kill him and his family.

“On Aug. 16, a group of able-bodied young men, who identified themselves as members of the Black Skull Confraternity, led by John Okodo, Michael Orji and others now at large, armed with guns, irons, cutlasses and axes attacked him at his residence.

“They beat him up mercilessly and smashed his eye with an iron rod as a result, the eye got swollen and Okodo further threatened to kill him and his entire family if he informed anybody of the incident.”

Akule, however, told court that the matter was still under investigation and requested for another date to enable the investigating police officer to conclude investigation.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 6 (b) and 1 (1) (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, 2004 and Section 11 (2) of the Abduction, Hostage-taking, Kidnapping, Cultism and other related activities (Prohibition) Law, 2017.

When the case came for mention no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatima Akintomide, ordered that the two men should be remanded in Makurdi Prisons.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for further mention.