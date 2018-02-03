A pregnant woman identified as Patience Amadi has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Omurelu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers broke into the apartment of the victim, with intention to kidnap the husband of the woman, a former Local Government councilor but he escaped through the window.

A source within the community who confirmed the incident said the armed criminals went away with the pregnant woman when they could not abduct the husband.

The source also disclosed that the hoodlums now engaged in breaking into people’s apartment.

In the meantime, no contact has been established between the family and the kidnappers.

The Police at Elele Town Divisional Headquarters said they had just been informed about the development, promising to commence manhunt for the kidnappers.