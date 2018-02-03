The middle-aged woman, Mrs. Shakirat Salau, has dragged her husband, Mr. Kehinde Salau, before an Ikorodu customary court citing threat to life, battery and other irreconcilable differences.

The petitioner, Shakirat seeks to end the 10 years union with her husband because she was no longer interested in the marriage which has produced two children.

“He loves beating me because of sex. “Whenever I say No to sex, he would beat the hell out of me”

“He does not give me rest of mind and he beats me whenever he gets provoked. He often threatens to pour hot water on me.

“I become frightened whenever we fight and he boils hot water on a stove ready to splash it on me.”

Shakirat begged the court to separate them and grant her custody of the children.

In his defence, Kehinde admitted before the court that he beats his wife, because she’s too stubborn.

He informed the court that he can not pour hot water on her, but only threatens her with words of mouth.

“Just imagine, I can’t stand her deny me sex,” he said.

The court president, Mr. A. Adebiyi cautioned Kehinde to desist from violence because it can lead to punishment to him.

He also warned him not to beat his wife over sex again. He thereafter adjourned the case till March 22, for further hearing.