Kidnappers operating in Nasarawa and other nearby states, Friday, ambushed a team of police operatives from the Intelligence Response Squad, killing one of the operatives in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The police team ran into an ambush by the kidnappers who had pinned down in the bush waiting to kidnap a white foreign national.

The whiteman was being driven in a white company Pick Up van coming the Kidnappers way.

According to report, the Intelligence Response Team operatives engaged the kidnappers in a shootout and succeeded in foiling the kidnap and repelling the attackers in a fierce shoot-out.

The newspaper further reports that after the incident, one of the personnel, Tom Mohammed, a police sergent with F/No. 344862, was discovered to be missing in action.

The combined team of personnel of the Intelligence Response Team and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSAR, Nasarawa and Divisional patrol Nassarawa State combed the entire forest and eventually discovered Sergeant Tom Mohammed’ lifeless bullet-ridden body in the forest.

According to the report, one of the kidnappers was arrested alive with bullet wounds.