A 30- year-old businesswoman, Ebun Babalola, was on Friday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly slapping a policewoman while on duty.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is being tried for assault.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Akinwale Oriyomi, the accused committed the offence on Feb. 2 at 7.00 a.m. at Okesa Street in Ado Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused assaulted and slapped Sgt. Isekhaigbe Blessing while performing her lawful duties.

The offence contravened Section 356(1), (5) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The woman, however, denied the charge and her lawyer, Mr Timilehin Omotosho, urged the court to grant her bail on liberal terms, assuring she will not jump bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Dolapo Akosile granted the businesswoman bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 3 for further hearing.