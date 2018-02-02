Some residents of Nsukka in Enugu State have applauded the Nsukka Local Government for relocating the motor and tricycle parks from Enugu Road to Aku Road to ease traffic.

The residents who made the commendation in separate interviews with newsmen in Nsukka on Friday said the council Chairman, Mr Patrick Omeje had taken a bold initiative.

They said that the relocation would help the people utilise the over 800-shop Nsukka Modern Market along Aku Road, which had been abandoned for over four years after construction.

Mr Celestine Ogbu, a former council leader said: “the council started on a very good note by mustering the political will to start business activities in the modern market.

“Starting business in the market will boost economic activities in Nsukka as well as increase revenue generation in the council.

“The relocation of the parks will end the incessant traffic grid along Enugu road, especially within the axis of the Nsukka Main Market,” he said.

Mrs Regina Ugwuoke, a secondary school teacher, described the movement of the parks to the modern market along Aku road as a welcomed development.

“It will help to stimulate economic activities in other parts of Nsukka town. The relocation will reduce both human and vehicular traffic; Enugu road is a busy road.

“I am also happy that phone and electronic dealers will be moved to the modern market to decongest Nsukka main market which has been over crowded.

“I commend Omeje for the courage to relocate the parks along Enugu road to the modern market area,” she said.

Mr Jude Mbah, a businessman, said the commencement of activities in the modern market would provide better opportunities for the residents.

“Nsukka LGA made a wise decision that will go a long way to increase the revenue base of the council as well as empower many residents economically,” he said.

Newsmen report that the council had on Jan. 30 relocated the motor and tricycle parks along Enugu road to the modern market area along Aku road.