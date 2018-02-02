Luck ran against a member of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Ilaro and its environs in the early hours of Friday Feb. 2, when he was shot dead by men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad led by Uba Adam.

The gang was said have kidnapped one Sanni Dan Nasarawa and tied him for seven days in a nearby forest waiting for his relations to pay ransom.

However, Sanni escaped while the abductors were fast asleep and reported to the FSARS office in the Magbon area of Abeokuta.

On receiving this report, the officer –in charge, Uba Adam, quickly mobilised his men and followed the victim to the forest.

The team combed the forest from 6pm on Thursday until about 4am on Friday before they came across the gang who engaged them in a gun battle that lasted for almost an hour.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said at the end of the encounter, one of the suspects was gunned down while others numbering about seven escaped with gunshot injuries.

Oyeyemi added that items recovered from them was one AK-47 rifle loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.