A 58-year-old man, Austine Bose Adeusi, was on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forging a school certificate.

Adeusi is facing two-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused and others, now at large, committed the offence at about 10am on June 9, 2017 at Okemeji Street, Ado-Ekiti .

‎Okunade said the accused, who was the Coordinator of Edo State Institute of Technology and Management Study Center in Ado-Ekiti, conspired with others now at large and forged a school certificate for one Mrs Osalomi Cecilia.

He said the offences contravened Section 516(A) and 467 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Vol. I, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

‎The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aderopo Adegboye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000‎ with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that one of the sureties must be a civil servant from Grade Level 12 upwards.

The court has adjourned hearing of the case until Feb 13 for mention.