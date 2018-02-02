The police, on Friday, arraigned a 52-year-old pastor, Sunday Obiali, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly forging land documents.

Obiali, a resident of Mushin, Lagos, is charged with for forgery and damage.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Aondohemba Koti, the accused committed the offence on April 2, 2017 at Okota, Lagos.

He said that the accused forged a document for a plot of land belonging to Mr Emmanuel Okpala.

“The accused illegally occupied a land belonging to the complainant, ” he said.

Koti said that the accused and the complainant fought over the plot of land.

He said the two presented their documents, claiming ownership to the land,the Land Bureau in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, discovered that the accused forged his own and that the complainant was the real owner of the land.

Koti also alleged that the accused destroyed a perimetre fence erected by the complainant.

He said the complainant reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

The offence, he said, contravened Sections 350 and 365(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The Section 365(1) prescribes three years jail term for forgery.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

After he was arraigned, Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for mention.