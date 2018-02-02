A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old motorcyclist, Audu Dogara, to nine month imprisonment for absconding with his employer’s motorcycle.

Dogara, a resident of Marraba in Nasarawa State, was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and warned him against taking to crimes in future.

Sadiq also ordered the convict to pay N110,000 as compensation for the motorcycle to the complainant.

“In default of the payment, the convict will serve three months in prison,’’ the judge added.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, told the court that Dogara committed the offence in March 2017 at Karmo Village in Abuja.

Auhioboh said that one Ishaya Daudu of ECWA Church, Karmo reported the matter at Karmo Police Station on Jan 30.

She said the complainant gave his Bajaj motorcycle, worth N110,000 to Dogara for commercial purpose within Karmo and to remit money weekly.

“The convict ran away with the complainant’s motorcycle without remitting any money throughout 2017.

“Dogara disappeared with the motorcycle without the consent of his employer to an unknown destination,’’ she said.

The prosecutor said that the convict, who was arrested in Marraba, refused to give a reasonable explanation as to the where about of the motorcycle during police investigation.

“Right now the motorcycle in question is still missing,’’she said.

According to Auhioboh, the offence contravened Sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Dogara pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

“I sold the motorcycle and use the money to cultivate cassava farm.

“I am sorry for selling the motorcycle,’’ he pleaded.