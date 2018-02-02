The Delta State Police Command have arrested a fake soldier, Seaman Okonkwo Ebuka Emmanuel, and two others, Ugochukwu Eludi and Chuks Ogbonna along the Ogwashi-Uku/Ibusa expressway.

It was learnt that the fake soldier,Seaman Okonkwo Ebuka Emmanuel was clad in military camouflage in a bid to beat the Police on stop and Search when he was arrested.

The Other two suspects, Ugochukwu Eludi and Chuks Ogbonna were apprehended for allegedly stealing a Honda Crosstour Saloon car with Reg. No. Abuja (BWR 199 PV).

The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the report, saying the suspects were from Kwale to Asaba on the 30th of January, 2018, when they were intercepted by the Dragon Patrol Team 21, led by officer Imonikhe Imo.

DSP Aniamaka stated that questions put to the suspects with regards to ownership of the vehicle could not be answered, prompting the officers to search the vehicle where they discovered a wrap of Indian Hemp, two phones and the vehicle particulars.

DSP Aniamaka added that phone call was put across to the number on the vehicle papers, only to discover the vehicle was stolen from one Ogwe Chidiebere in Lagos.

Aniamaka further noted that the suspects and the stolen vehicle had been handed over to Ogwashi-Uku Division for further investigation.