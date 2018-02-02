A 42-year-old man, Mr Ganiyu Kukoyi, was on Friday arraigned in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for alleged misappropriation of N2.2 million.

Kukoyi is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

The prosecution alleged that the complainants, Ekundayo Ajayi and others, on Dec. 7, 2017, transferred N2. 2 million into the defendant’s bank account, based on trust.

The prosecution added that the defendant under the pretext of investing the money in an online business dishonestly misappropriated the money.

The offences contravened Sections 97, 312 and 309 of the Penal Code.

Kukoyi denied committing the offences, while the Magistrate, Yetunde Onabanjo, granted him bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 14 for further hearing.