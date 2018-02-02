A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the remand of 25-year-old businesswoman, Nkani Inaku, for alleged theft and causing public nuisance.

Inaku, who resides at No. 11, Dagah M St., Kado Estate, Abuja, is standing trial on a three-count charge of joint act, theft, and public nuisance.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, told the court that one Kazeem Akarde, a resident of N0, 30 Tuns St., Wuse, Abuja, reported the incident at Life Camp Police Station on Jan.31

Auhioboh said that sometime in February 2017, the defendant and one other, now at large, criminally conspired and made away with one Panasonic television, valued at N450, 000, kept at No.11 Dagah M St., Kado Estate.

She alleged that the defendant sold the television without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor alleged that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant admitted to have committed the offence, but refused to lead the police to the buyer.

Auhioboh also told the court that the police operatives discovered that the defendant was a drug addict.

She said that her trade in drug business constituted nuisance to the general public.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 79, 288 and 198 of the Penal Code.

Inaku denied the charges, while the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, ordered the remand of defendants in prison and adjourned the case until Feb. 26.