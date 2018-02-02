Vigilantes in Agadagba Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have arrested four Fulani herdsmen who were said to be carrying dangerous weapons.

Items reportedly recovered from the herdsmen included guns, cutlasses, daggers and axes.

Their identities were yet to be ascertained while filling this report but sources said they had been handed over to the police for interrogation.

Femi Joseph, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest, disclosing that the command had begun investigations into the matter.

“They have been handed over to us. When we interrogated them, they told us that they were farmers that they wanted to board a boat to Edo State.

“But we have begun investigation to ascertain their claim. However, there was no report the suspects had killed anybody with the arms they were carrying about,” he said.

Following the development, the Arogbo Ijaw Community Organisation (AICO) urged security agents to prevent herdsmen from wreaking havoc in the community.

The chairman of the association, Deacon James Ashidi, in a statement on Thursday, charged members of the community to be vigilant and report any strange movement to the police.

“We must tell the whole world that following the development, there is a growing apprehension in Arogbo Ijaw land, particularly among the women folks.

“People in the town are now scared of going into the forest for their daily business for fear of being attacked by the herdsmen who are suspected to be spies in the community.