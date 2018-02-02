A 12-year-old boy, Farouk Ibrahim, who had his manhood cut off by his uncle in Babana area of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, might never have a functional manhood again, according to doctors.

It was gathered that his uncle, Aliyu Mohammed, accosted Farouk who was taking food to his siblings in the farm.

Mohammed squeezed Ibrahim’s throat until he passed out, cut off his manhood and then left him in his pool of blood to die.

A source said Farouk luckily regained consciousness after nine hours and managed to get home, where he narrated his ordeal to his parents, after which he fainted.

The source added that he was quickly rushed to the hospital and he was revived.

Farouk confirmed that Aliyu attacked him at about 6a.m. on his way to the farm, explaining that the accused held his neck until he became unconscious, only to wake up several hours later.

According to Farouk, “I did not know what happened; I woke up in the afternoon and was feeling pains in my manhood.

“When I looked down, I saw I was bleeding and my manhood had been cut off. I managed to stand up and went home, not knowing I could survive.”

Farouk’s other uncle, Usman Aliyu, also explained that Farouk was later rushed to the Teaching Hospital in Ilorin, Kwara State, where a temporary surgery was carried out on him with a catheter inserted for him to urinate.

Head of Surgery at the General Hospital, Minna, Dr. Adamu Bala, who examined Farouk, said though the Teaching Hospital in Ilorin tried to save the situation, Farouk may never have a functional manhood unless he goes for an elaborate plastic surgery outside Nigeria.

He said he reviewed the case of the boy before referring him to Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where a plastic surgery was carried out on him to stop the bleeding and a catheter inserted so that the boy will be able to pass urine.

According to him, “the only unfortunate part was that the amputated part was not seen and could not be fixed back.

“For him to have a functional penis, he will need an elaborate plastic surgery and I don’t think we can do it here in Nigeria.

“He was passing urine normally, but now he is passing urine through a pipe, which is very abnormal and can be depressing.

“Therefore, Farouk needs urgent help from everyone so he can have use of his penis again.”

Meanwhile, Police have succeeded in arresting Aliyu, who was on the run and has made some confessional statements.