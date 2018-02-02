A 20-year-old man, Mohammed Abdullahi, was on Thursday has given six strokes of the cane for constituting a public nuisance as ordered by a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after the convict pleaded guilty on a count charge.

Sadiq said that the punishment would have been severe if he had not pleaded guilty to save the court the pains of a protracted prosecution.

Abdullahi, who lives in Karmo, Abuja, was arraigned for constituting public nuisance within Karmo.

The prosecutor, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, had told the court that the vigilance group in Karmo, arrested and handed Abdullahi over to the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, on Jan 29.

Auhioboh said that on the same date, at about 1: a.m. a vigilance patrol team, arrested Abdullahi around Karmo-, Sabo, where he committed the offence.

The prosecutor said that during police investigations, the convict could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

She told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code.